La segunda estimación de la renta agraria nacional en 2016 amplía su crecimiento al 6,9%

La renta agraria nacional en términos corrientes se situó en 2016 en 25.687,7 millones de euros, lo que representará un incremento del +6,9% respecto a los 24.040,1 millones relativos a 2015, según la segunda estimación difundida por el Ministerio de Agricultura y Pesca, Alimentación y Medio Ambiente.
El pasado 13 de diciembre, el Mapama avanzó una primera estimación en la que estimaba un repunte del +5,1%, ya que sus cálculos eran, en términos corrientes, de 25.254,9 millones de euros para 2016.
En la serie histórica de esta macromagnitud, que incluye datos anuales desde 1990 hasta 2016 pero con una metodología distinta a partir de 2010, adjudica a 2003 la mayor Renta Agraria (26.323,9 millones de euros), seguida de la de 2007 (26.149,9 millones) y de la de 2016, que se sitúa cerca de la de 2004 (25.422,8 millones).
Hay un aumento del +2,9% en valor para la rama de actividad agraria a precios básicos
El Mapama, a partir de los datos del Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), ha cifrado en 30.871,1 euros la renta agraria en términos corrientes por UTA (Unidad de Trabajo Año), lo que supone un ascenso del +5,1 % respecto a 2015 (+3,4 % y 30.350,9 euros en la primera estimación).
El repunte del volumen de trabajo expresado en UTAs durante el pasado año fue del +1,6 % (832.100 UTA).
A precios constantes, la renta agraria por UTA se elevó un +4,4 % (14.976,9 euros) respecto a 2015, la segunda más alta desde 1990, ya que tan solo fue superada por la registrada en 2003 (15.160,1 euros).
La renta agraria mide el valor generado por la actividad de la producción agraria, es decir, la remuneración de todos los factores de producción (tierra, capital y trabajo), según explica el Mapama.
Para el cálculo de la Renta Agraria, el Mapama suma los valores de la producción de la rama agraria -producción vegetal y animal- y el valor añadido bruto (VAB) de amortizaciones, subvenciones y otros impuestos y resta los consumos intermedios (valor a precios de mercado de los productos utilizados en el proceso productivo).
Esta segunda estimación para 2016 presenta un aumento del +2,9 % en valor para la rama de actividad agraria a precios básicos.
En ella, la producción vegetal creció un +4,4 % en valor, fundamentalmente por el alza de las cantidades producidas (+8,4 %) como la de aceite de oliva (contabiliza la campaña 2015-16), plantas industriales, cereales, plantas forrajeras, hortalizas, vino y mosto; los precios medios cayeron, sin embargo, un -3,7%.
El 25,7% de la renta agraria nacional de 2016 se ha debido a diversos tipos de subvenciones
El valor de la producción animal creció el +0,7% por el aumento también de las cantidades producidas (+4,5%); entre ellas el Mapama destaca, por este orden, las registradas en las categorías de huevos, aves, porcino, equino, ovino-caprino, bovino y leche; en contraste, los precios cayeron un -3,6%.
En relación a los productos intermedios, las Cuentas Económicas de la Agricultura (CEA) del Mapama reflejan un descenso del -0,9% en valor, frente a una subida del +2,9% de las cantidades consumidas y un descenso de los precios del -3,7%.
En concreto, Agricultura ha percibido este año un mayor volumen en servicios de intermediación financiera, productos fitosanitarios, piensos, gastos veterinarios, semillas y plantones y energía, así como un descenso en el de fertilizantes de hasta el -7,9%.
En cuanto a precios pagados por el agricultor por productos intermedios, el documento constata incrementos en semillas, plantones, gastos veterinarios y productos fitosanitarios y bajadas en energía, fertilizantes, piensos, servicios agrarios y otros bienes y servicios.
En el apartado de subvenciones, el Mapama ha apuntado para 2016 un repunte del +2,3%, hasta los 6.598,2 millones de euros, lo que representa el 25,7% de la renta agraria nacional de 2016 (las subvenciones suponían el 26,8% de la de 2015).
Esta cifra se desglosa en 793,5 millones de euros de “subvenciones a los productos” (491,8 millones de euros a productos animales y 301,7 a productos vegetales) y 5.804,7 millones de euros en “otras subvenciones” como las ayudas por retirada de tierras o por medidas agroambientales.
